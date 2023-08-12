Wojak Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.02 Million (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Wojak Finance has a total market capitalization of $35.02 million and $15,341.47 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wojak Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wojak Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wojak Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wojak Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wojak Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wojak Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.