Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,769,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,124,743 shares of company stock worth $239,966,809. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

CRM stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.70. 2,930,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,431. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.78. The stock has a market cap of $203.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.