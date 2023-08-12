Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 21,600 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,901,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,958,657,000 after buying an additional 744,035 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after buying an additional 5,650,398 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after buying an additional 3,909,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.83. 8,667,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,082,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

