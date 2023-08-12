Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.78.

Woodward stock opened at $127.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Woodward has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $133.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.89 and its 200 day moving average is $107.12.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Woodward had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $155,124.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Woodward by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 13.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 64.6% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $657,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

