Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

XOS Price Performance

Shares of XOS stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About XOS

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

