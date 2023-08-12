Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
XOS Price Performance
Shares of XOS stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.
About XOS
