XRP (XRP) Reaches Market Cap of $33.16 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. XRP has a total market cap of $33.16 billion and $503.53 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00002138 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XRP has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP Profile

XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,988,519,823 coins and its circulating supply is 52,787,284,454 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org.

Buying and Selling XRP

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger, a digital asset that aims to offer fast and green transactions, and to be a practical cryptocurrency for financial services. It can handle thousands of transactions per second, relies on hundreds of validators, and is designed to complement traditional payment methods. All 100 billion XRP were distributed at creation, with some going to its creators and others being sent out through gifts and giveaways. Ripple, a for-profit company founded in 2012, plays a critical role in developing the XRP Ledger and its ecosystem, and promotes the use of XRP through its RippleNet product, which offers connections to financial institutions worldwide and uses XRP for cross-border transactions. Notable individuals involved in creating XRP include Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto, and Chris Larsen, who also co-founded OpenCoin (later rebranded as Ripple).”

