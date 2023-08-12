YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Bank of America

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

YETI has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of YETI from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,164. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.45. YETI has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $49.01.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.69 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 31.03%. Analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in YETI by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,585,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,431,000 after buying an additional 245,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,759,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,361,000 after purchasing an additional 180,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,886 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in YETI by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,539,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,167,000 after purchasing an additional 479,285 shares during the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

