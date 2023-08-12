ZClassic Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0509 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $472,816.03 and $55.20 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00099377 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00051059 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00029433 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

