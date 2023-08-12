Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.82), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $31.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 27,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $729,465.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 463,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,197.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp bought 4,760,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $107,861,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,959,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,332,988.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 27,768 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $729,465.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 463,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,197.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 284.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 78,102 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,221,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

