Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Short Interest Down 40.5% in July

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the July 15th total of 58,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zepp Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Zepp Health by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,717 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zepp Health by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zepp Health by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

ZEPP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 28,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,238. Zepp Health has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $82.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

Zepp Health ( NYSE:ZEPP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter.

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Self-Branded Products and Others and Xiaomi Wearable Products. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and associated accessories, smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

