ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $14.26 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,299.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 21.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

