Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Robert J. Polzer Sells 1,179 Shares

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $190.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.50. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

