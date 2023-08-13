12,805 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 80.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total transaction of $467,435.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,000.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total transaction of $467,435.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,899.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,713 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAIA

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of Saia stock opened at $424.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.70 and a twelve month high of $437.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.43 and its 200 day moving average is $306.65.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.