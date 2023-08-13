180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Down 36.1% in July

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
In related news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III acquired 37,300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $174,564.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 144,160 shares in the company, valued at $674,668.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III acquired 37,300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $174,564.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 144,160 shares in the company, valued at $674,668.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 23,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $106,042.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 667,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,503.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 69,799 shares of company stock valued at $322,526 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TURN. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.
