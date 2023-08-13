180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Down 36.1% in July

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at 180 Degree Capital

In related news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III acquired 37,300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $174,564.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 144,160 shares in the company, valued at $674,668.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 23,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $106,042.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 667,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,503.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 69,799 shares of company stock valued at $322,526 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TURN. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

About 180 Degree Capital

Shares of TURN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.48. 22,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,021. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. 180 Degree Capital has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

