1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned about 2.04% of 1st Colonial Bancorp worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

1st Colonial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FCOB stock remained flat at $10.55 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.73. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70.

1st Colonial Bancorp Company Profile

1st Colonial Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:FCOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter. 1st Colonial Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 21.44%.

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

