213,783 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 213,783 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,746,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $395,765,000 after buying an additional 5,916,905 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,926,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,937,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,009,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $380,411,000 after buying an additional 2,032,476 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2,954.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,951,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,843,000 after buying an additional 1,887,680 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $41.42 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

