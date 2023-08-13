330 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Purchased by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,652,000 after acquiring an additional 158,670 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 470,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,532 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

MGC stock opened at $157.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.65 and a 200-day moving average of $147.27. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.30 and a 12-month high of $162.29. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

