3,361 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Bought by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,243,597,000 after acquiring an additional 931,097 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

PPG opened at $136.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.37 and a 200 day moving average of $137.31.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.68%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

