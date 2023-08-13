3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

3i Group Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:TGOPY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. 30,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,283. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

3i Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

