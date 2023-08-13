48,300 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 208.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,664,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,037,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,109,826.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,002 shares of company stock valued at $44,049,408. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA opened at $101.49 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.43 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

