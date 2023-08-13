Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) & FutureWorld (OTCMKTS:FWDG) Critical Review

FutureWorld (OTCMKTS:FWDG – Get Free Report) and Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

FutureWorld has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aadi Bioscience has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FutureWorld and Aadi Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FutureWorld N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aadi Bioscience $15.22 million 9.49 -$60.51 million ($2.44) -2.42

Profitability

FutureWorld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aadi Bioscience.

This table compares FutureWorld and Aadi Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureWorld N/A N/A N/A Aadi Bioscience -285.87% -40.72% -35.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FutureWorld and Aadi Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Aadi Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aadi Bioscience has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 559.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aadi Bioscience beats FutureWorld on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FutureWorld

FutureWorld Corp., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of hemp/cannabis products, services, and technologies worldwide. The company provides smart sensor technology, communication network, surveillance security, data analysis for smart cultivation, and consultation for the industrial hemp and legal medicinal marijuana. It offers personal and professional tetrahydrocannabinoil and Cannabidiol test kits; pharmaceutical grade CBD oil solutions; URVape vaporizer pens, which are oil vaporizers for the e-cigarette, cannabis, and herbal vaping industry; CaNNaLyTiX, a dashboard controller system that allows various computer systems to be integrated throughout a cultivator's infrastructures; CaNNaTRAK, the barcode and RFID tracking systems for keeping seed to sale tracking of hemp/cannabis; and SPIDer (secure perimeter intrusion detection network), a system to meet the needs of theft and malicious attacks. The company also provides SmartSense, which offers wireless security and smart sensor mesh network for precision agriculture, irrigation systems, and greenhouses for the hemp industry; SmartNergy that offers tools to analyze various aspects of a cultivator's energy usage; and CaNNaBoX machine, which operates with the swipe of a card to verify identity, age, and prescription information of a medical marijuana patient before releasing measured packages of marijuana. Its target customers include consumers via Internet sales, direct-to-consumer health and wellness stores, collectives, cooperatives, affiliate sales, and master distributors. The company was formerly known as FutureWorld Energy, Inc. and changed its name to FutureWorld Corp. in June 2014. FutureWorld Corp. was founded in 2002 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

