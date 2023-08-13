AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Laffer Tengler Investments’ 3rd Largest Position

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.9% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,454,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.54. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

