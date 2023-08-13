Acala Token (ACA) Price Reaches $0.0590

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Acala Token has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $45.48 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00020011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,294.45 or 1.00034155 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,391,666 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 771,391,666 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.059327 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $3,219,833.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.