Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $1.37. On average, analysts expect Acer Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acer Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

