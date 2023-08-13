Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th.
Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $1.37. On average, analysts expect Acer Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Acer Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %
Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.
Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.
