Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

ACRV stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. 20,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,590. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18. Acrivon Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 310.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

Featured Articles

