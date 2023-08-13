ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) PT Raised to $21.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.35.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 67,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,096,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,463.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 143,049 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $2,576,312.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,392.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 67,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,096,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,463.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,385,739 shares of company stock valued at $24,815,607. 13.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

