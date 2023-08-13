Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 3,365 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $33.52 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

