Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 5,522 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.

IQLT opened at $35.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

