Addison Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Caterpillar by 11.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 106.8% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 34.8% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.5 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $285.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.