Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $508.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $497.94 and its 200-day moving average is $412.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $552.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

