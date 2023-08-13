Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.7% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,199,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,174 shares of company stock valued at $30,761,603. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.57. 55,667,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,143,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.88. The company has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,375.81, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.