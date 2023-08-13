Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Up 80.8% in July

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Advent Technologies Stock Down 16.5 %

ADNWW stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

About Advent Technologies

advent technologies is a world leader in the development of high-temperature membrane electrode assembly (mea) technology for use in high-temperature pem fuel cells and hydrogen clean up devices. our materials and components are used to enable clean energy solutions in: • specialty fuel cell applications: military battery rechargers, aerospace, telecom, remote power, hydrogen generation.

