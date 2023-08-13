AdvisorShares Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2,318.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $247.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.22 and a twelve month high of $257.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

