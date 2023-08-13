AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 29,725 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,725 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 32.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 105,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 16.1% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 473,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 65,695 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Stock Down 1.4 %

Century Casinos stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Century Casinos, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNTY. JMP Securities cut their target price on Century Casinos from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

