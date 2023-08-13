AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,414,800 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 1,134,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,148.0 days.

AEON Mall Stock Performance

Shares of AMLLF opened at C$12.40 on Friday. AEON Mall has a one year low of C$12.40 and a one year high of C$13.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AEON Mall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

About AEON Mall

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. It operates domestic and overseas shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.

