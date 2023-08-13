Aeterna Zentaris’ (AEZS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

