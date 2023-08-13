Aeterna Zentaris’ (AEZS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 0.7 %
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.
