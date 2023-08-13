AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Update

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, a growth of 143.1% from the July 15th total of 80,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MITT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MITT

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MITT opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $7.68.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $60.79 million during the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 130.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 392,600.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.