Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.24. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 235,392 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.
Featured Articles
