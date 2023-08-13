Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.24. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 235,392 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

