Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) Shares Down 0.3%

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.11. Approximately 52 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexis Practical Tactical ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 7.03% of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Alexis Practical Tactical ETF

The Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (LEXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund whose exposure varies among asset classes depending on market conditions and fund advisers assessment of multiple factors. LEXI was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Alexis.

