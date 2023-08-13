Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03), Zacks reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

TSE:AQN opened at C$10.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.75. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$8.70 and a 52-week high of C$18.79. The firm has a market cap of C$6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.90.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently -633.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.45.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Further Reading

