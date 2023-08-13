Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $100.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $95.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.10. The stock has a market cap of $245.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,461,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,149,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 775,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158,914 shares during the period. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

