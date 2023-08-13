Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $142.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

BABA stock opened at $95.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.10.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after buying an additional 3,124,057 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $977,231,000 after buying an additional 352,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,955,000 after buying an additional 1,478,767 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,018,000 after buying an additional 1,072,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

