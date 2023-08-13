Alpha Finance Lab Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $100.54 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003118 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.