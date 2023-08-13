Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,892.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,718,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $549,828,000 after buying an additional 5,431,413 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $130.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.76. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $134.07.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 611,176 shares of company stock worth $22,830,011 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

