Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 9,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 70,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 6,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $130.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $134.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.52 and a 200-day moving average of $111.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 611,176 shares of company stock worth $22,830,011. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

