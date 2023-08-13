Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Up 81.3% in July

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Altigen Communications Stock Up 10.5 %
Shares of ATGN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 407,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,977. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. Altigen Communications has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 million, a PE ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.32.
Altigen Communications Company Profile
