Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Lowered by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,213 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 66,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 106,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

