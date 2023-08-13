AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 13 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

AltShares Event-Driven ET Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.32.

Get AltShares Event-Driven ET alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AltShares Event-Driven ET

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AltShares Event-Driven ET stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.32% of AltShares Event-Driven ET worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About AltShares Event-Driven ET

The AltShares Event-Driven ETF (EVNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides long and short exposure to equity and debt securities of companies believed to be impacted by an announced or anticipated corporate event.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltShares Event-Driven ET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltShares Event-Driven ET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.