American States Water (NYSE:AWR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

American States Water has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 69 years. American States Water has a payout ratio of 57.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American States Water to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

Shares of AWR opened at $89.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.36. American States Water has a 12-month low of $77.91 and a 12-month high of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $161.42 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American States Water in the first quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in American States Water by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in American States Water by 176.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water by 28.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

