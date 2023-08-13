Analyzing Vox Royalty (VOXR) and The Competition

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) is one of 99 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Vox Royalty to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.1% of Vox Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vox Royalty and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vox Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vox Royalty Competitors 733 3077 3881 88 2.43

Dividends

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 241.43%. Given Vox Royalty’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vox Royalty has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Vox Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Vox Royalty pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 140.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Vox Royalty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vox Royalty N/A N/A N/A Vox Royalty Competitors -44.62% -6.18% -1.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vox Royalty and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vox Royalty $8.51 million $330,000.00 -106.75 Vox Royalty Competitors $1.72 billion -$38.88 million -11.93

Vox Royalty’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vox Royalty. Vox Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

